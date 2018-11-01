Whitt tabbed as 2018 Armed Forces Merit Award Finalist

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Red Raider football head strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt has been named a finalist for the 2018-Armed Forces Merit Award.
The award is presented by the Football Writers Association of America, and they announced this Thursday.
In Whitts tenure, he has been a finalist for the award twice.
The award is presented annually to the individual and/or group who has created, developed and produced a program within the realm of football that provides care, concern and support for the past or present members of the United States military and/or their families.
The other finalists for the award are Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun, Robert Morris University president Dr. Chris Howard, Shenandoah University wide receiver Casey Stewart and UNLV defensive back Darren Palmer.
Whitt, a veteran of the U.S. Army, is in his third season at Texas Tech.
Since arriving at Texas Tech, Whitt has coordinated with local military organizations to bring local ROTC units to off season workouts.
The 2018 recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award will be announced Nov. 8 (Veteran’s Day).
