Decision 2018: Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 2 election

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Republican candidate Jason Corley will be facing Democrat candidate Nick Harpster in the race for County Commissioner of Precinct 2.
Corley secured his spot on the Republican ballot during the March primaries, after defeating the incumbent Mark Heinreich.
Corley is a Lubbock native and a current resident of Slaton. He graduated from Lubbock-Cooper High School and attended West Texas A&M University. He currently owns an online oil and gas retail store.
Issues central to Corley’s campaign include lowering property taxes and maintaining country roads. In addition, Corley says if he is elected county commissioner he will never use county tax dollars to increase his own pay.
Democratic candidate Nick Harpster ran unopposed during the primary election in March.
Harpster has lived in Lubbock for 10 years and grew up on a farm in rural Nebraska, which he credits for helping him understand the value of rural communities. Harpster is currently completing his Ph.D. in criminal justice, while working as a college instructor.
A key focus in Harpster’s campaign is to address the rapid growth of Lubbock County. Harpster’s top priorities include transportation infrastructure, public safety, and social justice.
Precinct 2 is made up of the southeast portion of Lubbock County, including the cities Slaton and Ransom Canyon.
