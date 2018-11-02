East Lubbock murder suspect arrested Friday afternoon

Arthur Lee Manahan captured by LPD & TAG Center

30-year-old Arthur Lee Manahan (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Ryan Crowe | November 2, 2018 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 2:48 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Arthur Lee Manahan, the man wanted in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Ashaundre Grimes last week, has been arrested near Lubbock’s South Plains Mall.

Manahan was captured just after 2:00 p.m. Friday in the 6400 block of York Drive by Lubbock Police and the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center.

Lubbock Police say U.S. Marshals also assisted in Manahan’s arrest.

Arthur Manahan arrest (Jason Norton/KCBD)
Arthur Manahan arrest (Jason Norton/KCBD)

Manahan was wanted for the October 23 shooting of Grimes outside a 7-Eleven store in the 2500 block of Parkway Drive. Grimes later died at a Lubbock hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for Manahan, and Lubbock Police actively asked the public for help in locating him.

