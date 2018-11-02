East Lubbock murder suspect arrested Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Arthur Lee Manahan, the man wanted in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Ashaundre Grimes last week, has been arrested near Lubbock’s South Plains Mall.
Manahan was captured just after 2:00 p.m. Friday in the 6400 block of York Drive by Lubbock Police and the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center.
Lubbock Police say U.S. Marshals also assisted in Manahan’s arrest.
Manahan was wanted for the October 23 shooting of Grimes outside a 7-Eleven store in the 2500 block of Parkway Drive. Grimes later died at a Lubbock hospital.
An arrest warrant was issued for Manahan, and Lubbock Police actively asked the public for help in locating him.
