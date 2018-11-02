Funds approved for improvements to Yoakum County Airport

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Transportation Commission has approved $464,500 for improvements to the Yoakum County Airport, which will go towards pavement improvements to the facility.
The funds were approved during the commissions monthly meeting and designs and consults for improvement ideas will begin later this fall, according to a Texas Department of Transportation news release.
Most of the funds from this project are coming from TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which aids airports in planning, construction and maintenance.
