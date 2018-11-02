LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Mild weather for the season will grace the KCBD viewing area, West Texas, and eastern New Mexico for a while. Several cold fronts, however, will move through over the next ten days. Currently, each front is expected to be dry, but each will kick up wind. Including tomorrow’s, a Game Day cold front.
If you are in the wind, and the wind can pass over your skin, you will feel quite a chill. That includes includes Saturday’s game-related activities. If you will be in the wind, plan to wear (or have handy) some type of wind break. On the other hand, if you are in sunshine and not so much the wind, you will feel very warm. And of course, most drivers will be turning on the AC by mid-day.
The strongest cold front, and the strongest wind, is expected Monday. The recent rain should help reduce the potential for blowing dust. People working outdoors should be extra cautious while in any activity that might generate flames (such as welding), sparks (which may be created by dragging tow chains), or high heat (such as vehicle exhaust), especially over the northwestern South Plains where recent freezes have left much of the vegetation there dormant.
There’s much more specific forecast information in our Daily and Hourly forecasts here on our Weather Page. Thanks for visiting!
One more time. This weekend is when Daylight Saving Time ends. Officially at 2 AM Sunday. Last thing Saturday or first thing Sunday set your time-pieces BACK one hour. Enjoy an additional hour of sleep! Sunday morning the Sun will rise, by the clock, an hour earlier at 7:09 AM (STANDARD TIME). At the end of the day, dusk and dark will arrive, by the clock, an hour earlier with sunset at 5:52 PM (STANDARD TIME).
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 34°, eight degrees below average for the date. The high was 58°, twelve degrees below the average. The November 1 record low is 23° (1951) and the record high 88° (2016). For today, November 2, Lubbock’s average low is 42° and the high 69°. The record low is 19° (1991 and 1951) and the record high 85° (2012). Tomorrow's sunrise in Lubbock will be at 8:08 AM CDT and sunset will be at 6:53 PM CDT.
