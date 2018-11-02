Houston man killed in Lea County crash

LEA COUNTY, NM (NEWS RELEASE) - On November 1, 2018 just after 9 p.m. the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. 62/180 and Maddox Road west of Hobbs.
The initial investigation indicated a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck was traveling south on Maddox Road. After stopping at the stop sign at 62/180, the truck proceeded to turn east. The driver did not realize that 62/180 was a four-lane road and turned east into the west bound passing lane of 62/180. The driver caught the mistake and began backing up to correct the truck and head east in the correct lane. While backing up the trucks trailer was perpendicular to west bound 62/180.
A 2016 Toyota Camry, driven by Phuong Thi Hoang (66) of Houston, TX was traveling west on 62/180 in the west bound lane, failed to see the trailer in the road and crashed into the semi-trucks trailer. Ms. Hoang suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash and seatbelts do not appear to have been properly used. No one else was involved in the crash. The driver of the truck, Dwight Alvin Buril (59) of Universal City, TX was cited for Careless Driving. No additional information is available.
