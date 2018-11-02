Hutchinson Middle School celebrates Día de los Muertós

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Hutchinson Middle School is hosting Día de los Muertós Day today, Friday, November 2, to wrap up their unit of study about the holiday and celebration.
Students were encouraged to dress in traditional costumes or themed shirts with painted faces. The Lubbock High School mariachi ensemble will play during all lunch periods.
The celebration also serves to create excitement about their First Friday Art Trail exhibit tonight at the Texas Tech University International Cultural Center (ICC), 601 Indiana Ave.
Hutchinson Middle School Visual Art students will be at the ICC beginning at 5:30 p.m. The ICC is the first stop on the First Friday Art Trail. Attendees will be able to view the showcase of their Día de los Muertós photography pieces, a multidisciplinary project that included photography, art, and theater students. Junior Historians will serve as hosts and docents for the event to offer face painting and sugar skull decoration.
