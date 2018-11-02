Items owned by Tupac Shakur donated to Temple University

About a dozen items that belonged to Shakur were donated to the collection by Runnemede, New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions. Among the pieces included are handwritten lyrics for famous tracks like "It Ain't Easy" and "I Ain't Mad At Cha," as well as handwritten track listings for unreleased albums Shakur was working on before his death in September 1996 from a still-unsolved drive-by shooting