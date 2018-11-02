LCU to dedicate stone marker to power of prayer

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Malori Maddox Rogers may never know how many people prayed for her three years ago.
The former LCU Volleyball player was in the middle of a match against Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls on November 10, 2015 when she was rushed to the hospital. It was determined she had suffered a massive brain bleed and wound up in a Dallas hospital ICU for two weeks following emergency surgery.
During that time, and for weeks following, people across the South Plains continued to pray for Malori. Many of those prayers came from the LCU campus.
As Malori has continued to recover, those prayers have not been forgotten. In honor of her, and in a monument to the power of prayer, LCU will dedicate a stone marker on Monday, November 5.
The marker will be placed near the university’s “Fountains on the Mall” - on a site where hundreds of faculty, staff and students, along with community members gathered to pray for Malori in what the university calls a miracle recovery.
Monday’s marker dedication will take place at 10:20 a.m., and will include a brief program with Malori, her father Marray Maddox and LCU President Tim Perrin.
You can read much more of Malori’s story online at lcu.edu/faith/malori.
