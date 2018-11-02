Levelland pedestrian hit by vehicle near College Avenue Friday morning

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A man was sent to Covenant Health in Lubbock Friday morning after being hit by a car in the 300 block of College Avenue in Levelland.
Police reported the man was near the middle of the block and darted out in front of traffic while traffic began to driver after the traffic light turned green. A vehicle then hit the man and was rear-ended by another vehicle.
The man was taken to Lubbock’s Covenant by EMS and his condition and identity is currently unknown at the moment.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.