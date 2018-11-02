No-kill dog rescue says adoptions are down because of an impassable road

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The founder of a no-kill dog rescue is asking Hockley County commissioners for help.
Sallie Morris owns Morris Safe House, a non-profit dedicated to rescuing dogs and finding them loving, permanent homes.
It is located at 3420 Nightingale Road, west of Wolfforth in between TX-114 and FM 1585.
“When it rains, it’s virtually impossible to get in and out,” Morris said.
Morris said she bought the land 12 years ago.
Since then, she has built a home and Morris Safe House on the property.
Morris said the location sometimes makes her mission difficult.
“We come in on 19th Street because we have six miles of pavement. The challenge is we have 1/3 mile of dirt road that is not maintained,” Morris said.
Morris said since January 1, 2018, they have logged 17,000 volunteer hours, but a lot of those volunteers cannot make it passed the pavement on Nightingale Road.
On Wednesday, Morris posted to Facebook, advising volunteers and potential adopters not to come to the Morris Safe House out of fear they would get stuck in the mud.
Morris said in October, she had to meet FedEx off of TX-114 to pick up vaccines and freight for the rescue.
"Every morning, I pick up my employees for work. Luckily, I have a four-wheel drive jeep,” Morris said.
Unfortunately, that jeep is now out of commission.
Morris said as she drove to the paved portion of the road to pick up one of her employees this morning, a rock damaged the vehicle’s coolant reservoir, so she had to call a tow truck.
“He got his tow truck stuck, so they sent a second one out here," Morris said.
Morris said this is more than an inconvenience, it is hurting business.
“If people can’t come in to see the dogs, they can’t adopt them,” Morris said.
Morris said on average, they adopt out 20 to 25 dogs a month, but that number dropped significantly in October.
“We’ve adopted three because people can’t get in here to see the dogs. Yesterday, a dog was adopted simply because I put him in a car, traversed the river Nightingale, took him to their home and they adopted him there,” Morris said.
Morris said while the dogs she cares for keep a smile on her face, she is ready for the county commissioners to take action.
“I would like to see it paved from the end of the pavement at least past my driveway,” Morris said.
