No. 7 Oklahoma vs Texas Tech: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are returning home to take on Oklahoma in their first home night game of the season.
The national narrative all week around the game was the last meeting in Lubbock, which was the 66-59 defensive debacle in 2016.
So, here are my three keys to victory for Texas Tech to beat Oklahoma and knock off the ranked Sooners.
Contain OU Quarterback Kyler Murray:
This one is a must for Texas Tech to have any success against the Oklahoma offense. Coming into the game, OU is tied for first in the country in plays that are 60 yards or more, and Kyler Murray is the main catalyst of that. Murray comes into the game as one of the best true dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. As he sits atop of the Big 12 Conference in passing efficiency, passing yards per game, and total offense. With his feet, he is the second leading rusher for the Sooners and has scored six touchdowns on the ground. So, bottling him up will be key. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they use a spy linebacker to keep Murray in the pocket.
“When you look at him, I watched him, I've said it from sophomore in high school on, never seen him have a bad game,” Red Raider head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said “Always poised, always in control. He can beat you from the pocket like a seasoned veteran, then if he gets out of the pocket, he can scramble, be the fastest player, quickest player on the field, extend plays, keep his eyes down the field, find guys down the field. I don't know how you stop him. Nobody has figured it out however many years it's been since he's been playing quarterback. He's a talent.”
Red Raiders must limit the mistakes:
Whether its turnovers or penalties, Tech must limit their mistakes against Oklahoma. For the season, Texas Tech is minus-one in the turnover margin but in Big 12 Conference play, they are minus-four. As we all know, turnovers can and will kill you in games. Last week against Iowa State, it was the turnovers and mistakes late in the game that cost Texas Tech the game. So, the Red Raiders must limit the mistakes. They can’t afford to have 10-penalties for 105-yards, and they can’t afford to have three turnovers against Oklahoma.
“I think offensively, ball security,” Kingsbury said. “That was a huge issue, having three turnovers, then the safety where we fumbled the ball. Can’t do that against anybody in our league. Definitely not against Oklahoma.”
Get the ground game going:
I know, I sound like a broken record, but Tech must get the ground game going. Last week against Iowa State, the Red Raider running game was non-existent. As the team only rushed for only 30-yards, forcing the offense to throw the ball 56 times. Needless to say, Texas Tech can’t afford to do that again. If struggle running the ball early, they can’t afford to go away from it. So, If they can get the ground game going, that will open more of the offense for Coach Kingsbury and Alan Bowman.
“That’s something we have to get going again,” said Kingsbury “We’ve had moments where I thought it was pretty good. Last week was nonexistent. We’re not built to play that right now with a true freshman quarterback. We got to get better.”
Final thoughts:
The Red Raiders are 39-12 in night games at Jones AT&T Stadium, and under coach Kingsbury, Tech is 8-4 in home night games. So, the home field advantage will be key for Texas Tech.
If they can do these three key’s I would look for Texas Tech to upset the Oklahoma Sooners and beat them for the first time since 2011.
