No. 7 Oklahoma vs Texas Tech: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

This one is a must for Texas Tech to have any success against the Oklahoma offense. Coming into the game, OU is tied for first in the country in plays that are 60 yards or more, and Kyler Murray is the main catalyst of that. Murray comes into the game as one of the best true dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. As he sits atop of the Big 12 Conference in passing efficiency, passing yards per game, and total offense. With his feet, he is the second leading rusher for the Sooners and has scored six touchdowns on the ground. So, bottling him up will be key. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they use a spy linebacker to keep Murray in the pocket.