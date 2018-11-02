Pedestrian killed in Levelland Thursday night

LEVELLAND TX (KCBD) - One person is dead and Levelland police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit them along Highway 114 Thursday night.
KLVT Radio in Levelland reports the person was hit just east of Sherman Avenue along the highway. They say the Levelland Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was killed, but did not release any additional information.
Eastbound traffic along the highway was being detoured around the accident scene. Police asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.
