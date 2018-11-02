Decision 2018: Race for state representative District 83

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The race for the District 83 seat in the Texas House of Representatives is between Incumbent Republican Dustin Burrows and Democrat Drew Landry.
Burrows has represented District 83 since January of 2015. A native of Lubbock, Burrows attended Monterey High School before going to Rhodes College to study economics, according to his campaign website. Burrows then graduated from Texas Tech University School of Law and the Rawls College of Business, graduating in 2004 with a J.D and M.B.A.
Burrows has worked as a lawyer representing agriculture producers, contractors, banks and other businesses and individuals.
Drew Landry is campaigning for the first time to serve in public office. A native of Jasonville, Indiana. He attended the University of Evansville to graduate with a B.S. in Social Studies education and begin a teaching career, according to his campaign website. He then sought another degree at the University of Rhode Island, a Masters in political science.
Landry then began teaching at Ivy Tech Community College before moving to Lubbock in 2012 to teach at South Plains College.
