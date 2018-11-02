Red Raider basketball wins charity exhibition game over UTEP

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raider basketball team beat UTEP (University of Texas El Paso), 85-61, in a charity exhibition contest, where all the money raised went the Santa Fe Strong Charity.
In the game, Texas Tech shot just north of 40-percent from the field and dominated the rebound battle by 25.
Second chance opportunities were key for Tech, as they had 22 offensive rebounds in the game.
Jarrett Culver was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders, as he finished the game with 18-points and 11-rebounds.
Norense Odiase also finished the game with a double-double, as he had 12-points and 12-rebounds.
The Red Raiders return to the court to officially open the season against Incarnate Word at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, in the United Supermarkets Arena.
