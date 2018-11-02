School bus safety top of mind following nationwide incidents

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - There have been four accidents involving pedestrians at school bus stops this week. The latest one happened on Thursday morning in Tampa, Florida where five children and two adults were struck by a car while waiting at a bus stop.
Locally, there has not been a fatality at a school bus stop, but Lubbock ISD police sergeant Frank Picon says there’s still cause for concern.
“A lot of folks obey the law when they see the flashing lights on the school buses but there is a big portion of traffic that ignores the bus signal and they pass right on by the bus. They don’t give it any thought,” Picon said.
In Lubbock, it is illegal to pass a school bus when it comes to a stop, unless the roadway is divided by a physical barrier. If traffic lanes are separated by a median, then only the traffic travelling behind the bus is required to stop.
Officers from Lubbock ISD police and safety services are constantly monitoring school crosswalks and roadways to ensure safety, especially when the students first arrive on campus.
“It’s dangerous because there’s so much pedestrian traffic crossing the roadway at that time of the morning, the chance of that vehicle passing a bus and striking a pedestrian is a lot higher,” Picon said.
Durham School Services, the company that provides transportation to LISD, recently installed cameras in buses that allow bus drivers to record passing incidents.
General Manager Laura Cortez says that the cameras are not used to identify drivers, but instead use to help the police department keep track of intersections where passing violations regularly occur.
On top of that, each Durham driver undergoes an extensive safety training program which includes instruction on how to keep students safe, even after the exit the bus. "We are always watching that road, we are making sure that before we even open that door that the road is clear, we are making sure that the cars have stopped,” Cortez says.
Passing a school bus while it’s stopped is against the law and can result in up to a $1,200 fine.
