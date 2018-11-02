Spring-like weekend ahead for South Plains

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Only minor changes ahead for your ‘spring-like’ weekend ahead. The changes will include a cold front and gusty winds on Saturday but no rain with the frontal system.
Saturday will begin with fair skies and chilly temps, but not as cold as Friday morning. During the day a cold front will move through bringing cooler temperatures and more wind. Wind speeds will average 15-25 mph from the north as the front moves through the south plains. Winds will begin to diminish during the Tech game, along with dropping temps through the evening.
The temperatures will top out at about 70 degrees, then as the front moves south the temps will drop to the low to mid 40s by 10 pm Saturday.
It will be back in the 30s on Sunday morning with fair skies and a northerly wind. During the day the winds will return to the south and increase once again to 15-25 mph. However, the afternoon highs on Sunday will remain around 60-63 degrees and it will be sunny.
By Monday the south to southwest winds will increase to 30+ mph in gusts from the southwest and that will push temps back to the 70s for all of the area. However, another cold front moves through late Monday and cooler temps slightly for Tuesday.
The long range forecast shows a strong cold front and gusty winds returning to the area by Thursday and afternoon highs may on be in the 40s.
