TTU celebrates Dia de los Muertos Friday, Nov. 2

The Texas Tech School of Art is hosting will spotlight two exhibitions from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The first, “Shadow Boxes in Remembrance and Celebration of the Day of the Dead,” will be in the Studio Gallery and focuses on remembrances and celebrations of the Day of the Dead. The shadow boxes were created by students, faculty, staff and alumni and will be on display through Nov. 4. The second exhibition, “Detention Nation: Sin Huellas Collective Installation Exhibition” can be viewed in the Landmark Gallery and is on display through Dec. 15.