TTU celebrates Dia de los Muertos Friday, Nov. 2

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech Library will host a Día de los Muertos celebration from 6-9 p.m. Friday in the Croslin Room (2802 18th St.).
A Ballet Folklorico Fiesta del Sol performance, guest speakers, free food and mariachi music will be featured as part of the evening. The event will also feature an interactive exhibit titled “Remember Me”/“Recuérdame,” an ofrenda, or altar in which faculty, staff, students, and community members are welcome to bring and place photos or mementos commemorating and celebrating the lives of deceased family and friends.
Crafts and other activities also will be available.
“Celebrating Día De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a living expression of culture and traditions passed down from generation to generation,” said Esther De Leon, adviser for the student organization Unidos por un Mismo Idioma and assistant librarian at the University Library.
“Sharing the Latino/Hispanic culture, and specifically this celebration, not only educates others of the rich heritage we come from, but also gives us a common ground where we are united in celebrating the lives of our loved ones who have passed before us.”
The celebration is free and open to the public. Parking is available in Lot R-11 (band lot) southeast of the University Library.
The event is co-sponsored by Texas Tech’s Unidos por un Mismo Idioma, the Hispanic Student Society, the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and the University Library.
Office of International Affairs: Día de los Muertos Procesión
The International Cultural Center at the Office of International Affairs (OIA) is one of four sites that will feature events from 5:30-9:30 p.m. as part of the Día de los Muertos Procesión.
The procession will include the OIA, the Texas Tech School of Art, 18th and Flint Ave.; the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), 511 Ave. K; and the Buddy Holly Center, 1801 Crickets Ave.
At the OIA, artwork will be featured from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a Día de los Muertos theme by Future Akins, Valerie Komkov Hill, Carol Koenig, James W Johnson, Javier López, Ginny Mahan, Jimmy Peterson, Shannon Samson, Annalee Schubert, Ellen Stanley and Hutchinson Middle School students. There will be photos of ofrendas from the Multicultural Education and Counseling through the Arts in Houston, Mariachi Music in the OIA Hall of Nations and a variety of activities, including flores de papel, face painting and sugar skull decorating. Refreshments will be served.
The Texas Tech School of Art is hosting will spotlight two exhibitions from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The first, “Shadow Boxes in Remembrance and Celebration of the Day of the Dead,” will be in the Studio Gallery and focuses on remembrances and celebrations of the Day of the Dead. The shadow boxes were created by students, faculty, staff and alumni and will be on display through Nov. 4. The second exhibition, “Detention Nation: Sin Huellas Collective Installation Exhibition” can be viewed in the Landmark Gallery and is on display through Dec. 15.
At the LHUCA Plaza, Ballet Folklorico Nuestra Herencia will perform from 7:30-8:30 p.m., and The Christine DeVitt Icehouse Gallery will feature “Paint a Sugar Skull,” an interactive Día de Los Muertos exhibition inviting the public to design and color a sugar skull. All materials will be provided.
At the Buddy Holly Center from 6-9:30 p.m., an exhibition titled “Celebración” is on display through Nov. 18 in the Fine Arts Gallery. The exhibition will include artwork from local, regional and national artists who will interpret Día de los Muertos by creating works honoring departed ancestors, friends, family and even pets. The exhibition will feature 3D and 2D works on display in a variety of mediums. There will be free craft activities for all ages, refreshments and a cash bar. Mariachi Los Galleros will perform in the Meadows Courtyard from 7:15-9:15 p.m.
All events at each site are free and open to the public.
