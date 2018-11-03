Cold front brings gusty winds and a slight chance of rain Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -A cold front will track across the South Plains Saturday.
The front brings gusty north winds across most of the viewing area for your Saturday.
Models are also showing a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. favoring areas north and east of Lubbock.
No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out.
Daytime highs climb into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s ahead of the cold front with 60’s likely across the northern half of the area.
North winds increase to 20 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible during the day.
Gusty winds continue for the Texas Tech football game Saturday evening.
A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms will be in the forecast through 8:00 p.m.
It will turn colder overnight with lows in the 30’s. Patchy frost is possible overnight, mainly northwest of Lubbock.
Sunday will be cooler. With a few clouds around, highs top out in the lower 60’s Sunday.
A stronger cold front is expected Wednesday or Thursday.
