End Zone scores: Week 10

End Zone scores: Week 10
The End Zone brought to you by Lubbock Christian University and FiberMax cotton. (Picasa)
November 2, 2018 at 9:19 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 9:51 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here are your scores from across the South Plains for November 2

Abilene Wylie 12 Lubbock Cooper 31

Perryton 7 Levelland 35

Bovina 16 Farwell 41

Seminole 34 Big Spring 20

All Saints 50 Abilene Christian 52

Crosbyton 0 Ralls 47

Aspermont 40 Ira 48

Slaton 70 Muleshoe 13

Littlefield 14 Shallowater 48

Brownfield 54 Tornillo 0

Lubbock Christian 17 Willow Park 35

Hart 34 Nazareth 80

Valley 0 McLean 60

Sudan 54 Plains 13

Southland 1 Dawson 0 (forfeit)

Patton Springs 0 Silverton 30

Ropes 60 Meadow 0

Canadian 62 Dimmitt 6

Tahoka 49 Lockney 20

Kingdom Prep 71 Plainview Christian 24

Morton 50 Wellman-Union 30

Guthrie 0 Paint Creek 1 (forfeit)

Olton 14 Sundown 47

Cotton Center 7 Amherst 56

End Zone Thursday Night scores: Week 10

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.