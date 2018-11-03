End Zone scores: Week 10

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here are your scores from across the South Plains for November 2
Abilene Wylie 12 Lubbock Cooper 31
Perryton 7 Levelland 35
Bovina 16 Farwell 41
Seminole 34 Big Spring 20
All Saints 50 Abilene Christian 52
Crosbyton 0 Ralls 47
Aspermont 40 Ira 48
Slaton 70 Muleshoe 13
Littlefield 14 Shallowater 48
Brownfield 54 Tornillo 0
Lubbock Christian 17 Willow Park 35
Hart 34 Nazareth 80
Valley 0 McLean 60
Sudan 54 Plains 13
Southland 1 Dawson 0 (forfeit)
Patton Springs 0 Silverton 30
Ropes 60 Meadow 0
Canadian 62 Dimmitt 6
Tahoka 49 Lockney 20
Kingdom Prep 71 Plainview Christian 24
Morton 50 Wellman-Union 30
Guthrie 0 Paint Creek 1 (forfeit)
Olton 14 Sundown 47
Cotton Center 7 Amherst 56
