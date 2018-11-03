Man arrested after car chase Friday night

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Twenty-five-year-old Robert Nunez was arrested Friday night after evading law enforcement officials and forcing a pursuit in the 2400 block of Avenue P.
Police report they saw Nunez commit a traffic law violation at around 8 p.m. and tried to pull him over. Nunez wouldn’t stop and initiated a pursuit.
He eventually stopped the car in the 2400 block and left, forcing police to search the area. Nunez was found and police reported he had another warrant out for his arrest and took him into custody.
He was later charged with evading arrest and is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.