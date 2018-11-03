Midterm records shattered in Lubbock County early voting

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After 12 days of early voting, more than 66,000 Lubbock County residents went to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2018 general election.
From day one on October 22 when 9,191 people checked in to day 12′s final count of 6,843 votes, 2018 continued to be a record-setting midterm season. Through the 12-day period daily numbers never reached below 1,200.
Last week, Lubbock County Elections Administrator Dorothy Kennedy said her office was treating this midterm election as if it were a presidential election, with more staffing and additional voting machines
All told, 66,370 people voted early in Lubbock County this midterm election cycle. That is 4,000 more votes than 2010 & 2014 early voting numbers combined.
Many have pointed at a close race between Senator Ted Cruz and his challenger, El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke for the high turnout, but a Governor’s race and a Lubbock County Proposition have also brought out voters.
The 66,370 voters also points to the fact that more residents are registered to vote this year. The total number of Lubbock County residents registered to vote is 176,056, itself an increase of 18,783 over 2014′s numbers.
CLICK HERE to see daily reports from VoteLubbock.org.
You can find a list of Nov. 6 vote center locations here: Voting locations for Nov. 6 election
Find the sample ballot here: Sample ballot lookup by location
You can find detailed information about photo ID requirements and absentee voting, along with location maps and candidate information at votelubbock.org.
