Parkland survivors vote for 1st time, months after massacre

In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 photo, David Hogg, a student who survived the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting rides a bike on the campus of the University of Central Florida encouraging students to vote during a Vote for Our Lives event at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Fla. Nine months after 17 classmates and teachers were gunned down at their Florida school, Parkland students are finally facing the moment they’ve been leading up to with marches, school walkouts and voter-registration events throughout the country: their first Election Day. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP)