Saturday Night Weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Temperatures will begin to decrease as the sun sets and breezy wind speeds will become gusty at times as surface ridging continues to pour colder air into the southern plains.
Wind chill will be noticeable as soon as the sun is down, a jacket will be needed through the night and tomorrow morning as temperatures dip to at or near freezing for parts of the north and western South Plains.
Tomorrow will be slightly cooler in the afternoon, wind direction shifts from north to become southerly by lunchtime and increase to slightly breezy by sunset. Wind speeds increase overnight Sunday through Monday as the jet stream favors windy and dry conditions for the region resulting in warmer morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 40′/s and afternoon high temperatures returning to the mid 70′s ahead of the next cold front. Wind speeds decrease Monday night after the passage of another cold front assisting temperatures on Tuesday morning to drop back into the low 40′s.
Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures in the upper 60′s near 70 degrees. Thursday a strong cold front arrives with sharply colder air, gusty wind and a slight chance for rain. Temperatures to end the work week will be noticeably different than Monday’s warmer, windy conditions.
Friday will start with temperatures below freezing and increase into the low 50′s. Saturday slightly warmer but still cold morning with cool afternoon.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.