Saturday Night Weather

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler in the afternoon, wind direction shifts from north to become southerly by lunchtime and increase to slightly breezy by sunset. Wind speeds increase overnight Sunday through Monday as the jet stream favors windy and dry conditions for the region resulting in warmer morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 40′/s and afternoon high temperatures returning to the mid 70′s ahead of the next cold front. Wind speeds decrease Monday night after the passage of another cold front assisting temperatures on Tuesday morning to drop back into the low 40′s.