Tulia girls, Sundown’s Quintanilla take cross country state titles

In Round Rock Saturday, more than 100 area athletes compete in the UIL Cross Country State Championships.
For the third year in a row, Sundown’s Steven Quintanilla won the 2A Boys State Championship. He scored two touchdowns in the Roughnecks win Friday night over Olton and arrived in Round Rock to run at 5 a.m., but that didn’t slow him down as he won finishing in 15:25:24. The Sundown Boys finished 4th.
The Tulia Girls won the 3A Girls Cross Country State Championship as Alexis Trammel finished 9th overall and Myla Marnell came in 10th. The Abernathy girls finished 8th
The Crosbyton boys finished 2nd overall in Class 1A with 88 points led by Joe Luis Quintero.
The Sundown girls came in 2nd in Class 2A with 110 points led by Alexa Rodriguez who finished 10th overall.
In Class 1A, Gracen Key of Wellman-Union came in 2nd overall and Ropes Chloe Trull came in third.
Congrats to all of our area athletes.
