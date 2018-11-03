Voter turnout of young adults up 500 percent in Texas

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Early voting rates among young adults in Texas are up 508 percent compared to the 2014 midterm election.
Locally, the Lubbock County Elections Office says they have seen an increase in the number of young adults who are registering to vote.
Lubbock County Elections Administrator Dorothy Kennedy said, “We’re seeing them become more active than we ever have and that’s exciting because they are the future. It’s going to be important that they study the candidates and learn about the platforms for the parties and make wise choices that they want to see happen for their country and the future."
Kennedy added that the elections office has seen an increase in the number of students from Texas Tech University that are registering to vote in this midterm election.
One of those students, Grace Harris, says that it is very important for college students to show up to the polls.
"The next generation of young people have a voice and have opinions and it’s our opportunity to set the future that we want for ourselves and make an impact on what’s to come,” Harris said.
A survey released on Monday by the Institute of Politics at Harvard University found that 40 percent of Americans between 18 and 29 years old will vote during this year’s election.
In the last two midterm elections, only 26 percent of voters under 30 years old said they would definitely vote.
Texas is one of two states that have seen a significant surge in turnout from young voters.
In Georgia, turnout is up by 467 percent.
