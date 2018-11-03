Woman robs TX store wearing costume dog head, police say

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – A woman wearing a bizarre costume is now in custody after leading a police chase in Texas, according to authorities.
Deputies said they had to put a towel over Colleen Dickens’ mouth because she kept spitting on officers.
According to police, Dickens robbed a Stripes convenience store in southeast Houston for cigarettes and $10.
They said the 30-year-old was wearing a huge costume dog head and wings at the time.
After the robbery, authorities said Dickens led them on a short chase.
When it ended, she got out of her vehicle with the dog head still on.
Dickens was arrested and charged with robbery and felony evading.
Her family said the mother of two was having a mental breakdown and is not normally combative.
