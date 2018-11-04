Candidate chides "SNL's" Pete Davidson over eyepatch joke

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, file photo, Republican congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw reacts to the crowd with his wife, Tara, as he comes on stage to deliver a victory speech during an election night party at the Cadillac Bar, in Houston. Crenshaw has chided “Saturday Night Live” comic Pete Davidson for poking fun of the eyepatch he wears because he was badly wounded during his third tour in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP, File) (Mark Mulligan)