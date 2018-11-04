Man hospitalized early Sunday after truck crashes into tree

5501 27TH STREET
By Sydney Kessler | November 4, 2018 at 1:10 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 1:12 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock police say one man was sent to the hospital after his truck crashed into a tree early Sunday morning

Police say the call came in as a vehicle into a home just after 4:00 a.m. in the 5500 block of 27th Street.

When police arrived, they found a pickup truck on its side. Officers say it appeared the truck crashed into a tree in the front of a home.

Two people inside the home called police when they heard the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown whether or not alcohol was involved.

