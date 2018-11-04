No. 6 Flying Queens roll in season debut, 81-3

Information courtesy of Wayland Baptist University Athletics
HOBBS, N.M. – They were a bit slow out of the gates, but the sixth-ranked Wayland Baptist Flying Queens eventually found their stride and went on to overwhelm University of the Southwest in their season-opener here Saturday afternoon, 81-38.
“We kind of had a slow start but finally got rolling,” Wayland coach Alesha Ellis said.
While it was Wayland’s first game, it was the fifth for USW (2-3), including wins over Central Christian (69-67) and a double-overtime loss to Oklahoma-Panhandle State (55-52).
“University of the Southwest has a new coach and they’re getting better,” Ellis said. “They were scrappy did a nice job of defending us early. Our girls adjusted well to what they threw at us and got a little more comfortable in the second half.”
Wayland led USW by 20, 34-14 at halftime, then outscored the Mustangs 47-24 in the second half.
Junior Morgan Bennett scored 20 points – two off her career-high – to lead four Flying Queens in double figures. Bennett finished 8-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-6 3-pointers.
“Morgan shot the ball really well, which is exactly what we want her to do,” Ellis said of last year’s NAIA assists leader. “Payton (Brown) came in and ran the 1 and we put Morgan at the 2.”
Senior Maci Merket added 16, freshman Cailyn Breckel 11 and junior Deborah VanDijk 10.
“We got to play everybody. Any time of playing time I can get our freshmen, it helps a lot,” Ellis said. “It’s nice to have people come off the bench and give us a spark.”
Despite the big win, Wayland didn’t shoot particularly well: 44 percent from the field, 21 percent (5-of-24) from long range and 62 percent (16-of-26) from the free-throw line. The Flying Queens committed just 13 turnovers compared to 35 for the Mustangs. Wayland had 22 steals, including four by Bennett, who also had five assists.
WBU now has almost two weeks off before its next game against No. 15 Our Lady of the Lake on Nov. 16 as part of the Oklahoma City University Classic.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.