Oklahoma outlasts Texas Tech, 51-46

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Night games are always wild at Jones AT&T Stadium and this one was no exception as No. 7 Oklahoma outlasted Texas Tech 51-46 Saturday night.
Vaughnte Dorsey had two interceptions on Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray in the first quarter that led to a 14-0 Red Raider lead. Alan Bowman threw a six yard touchdown pass to T.J. Vasher and Jett Duffey had a 16 yard touchdown to Ta’Zhawn Henry.
Oklahoma stormed back but De’Leon Ward’s touchdown run with 56 seconds left in the second quarter gave Texas Tech a 31-28 halftime lead.
Alan Bowman was 21-26 for 227 yards with 2 touchdown passes in the first half. Unfortunately, he didn’t add to those impressive numbers in the second half.
It’s reported Bowman was having trouble breathing and was taken to the locker room to be evaluated. It was determined he wouldn’t return. There was video that Bowman was warming up for the second half without his helmet on and was hit by a football in the head.
However, after suffering a collapsed lung earlier in the season, Bowman took a hard hit at the end of the first half and having trouble breathing, that was the reason that kept him out of the game. Hopefully, he is OK.
Oklahoma would take the lead 35-31 as the Red Raider offense sputtered.
Trailing 42-34 in the 4th, Jett Duffey threw a 4 yard touchdown pass to Zach Austin to cut it to 42-40.
The Red Raiders opted to go for two. Seth Collins pass into the End Zone was picked off and returned the other way for 2 points for the Sooners. It was 44-40 with 6:54 left.
Texas Tech 473 yards of offense while the Sooners racked up 687.
The Red Raiders fall to 39-13 in night games at Jones AT&T Stadium. 8-5 under the lights at home under Kliff Kingsbury.
Texas Tech is now 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders host Texas next Saturday. The time will be announced by the Big 12 later tonight.
