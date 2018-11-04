PLAY-BY-PLAY: OU wins against Texas Tech, 51-46

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The pass game was truly beneficial for both teams, inside Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday, as both the Red Raiders and Sooners quarterbacks were keen on passes that led to large gains for both teams.
But as usual, penalties and a weak defense plagued Texas Tech.
Coming off a loss against Iowa State last week, the Red Raiders have an uphill battle against the No. 7 ranked Sooners, who are 7-1 this year.
Tech started the game off with Quarterback Alan Bowman who made his seventh start this year. The Red Raider offense came into an opening drive with a lot of intensity, but a flag against them squashed the momentum, forcing them to punt back to OU.
But into the OU offense’s second play, Kyler Murray threw an interception pass straight into the hands of Tech’s Vaughnte Dorsey, giving Tech the advantage. Bowman came back onto the field, completing a 6-yard pass to T.J. Vasher putting the score at 7-0 for Tech.
As OU made its way back up the field, Dorsey flirted with a targeting call but after an official review the referees found there to be no foul on Tech’s part. After that play a punch by OU’s 74 created a 15-yard deficit.
Two plays after that Dorsey decided to prove a point against OU and, once again, picked off another pass, bringing the ball back into Tech’s hands.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury then called in Jett Duffey to take over ask quarterback and during the first play threw a touchdown pass to Ta’Zhawn Henry, once again giving Tech the advantage at 14-0 with 6:59 left in the quarter.
Murray was able to cut the deficit down a little with a touchdown pass to Lee Morris, putting the score at 14-7 with 4:11 left in the quarter.
Unable to make it back down to the end zone Tech brought in Clayton Hatfield to try for a 43-yard field goal -- which brought in the first points of the second quarter.
Back up the field, OU had hardly any trouble making its way back into the end zone as Murray was able to run in a touchdown, bringing the score to 17-14. Tech responded back quickly as a screen pass to De’Leon Ward made it possible for him to run in a touchdown, bring Tech’s advantage to 24.
The Sooner’s Trey Sermon was able to put up another six points by running the ball in. Combined with a good extra point, the game was now at 21-24, with almost 9 minutes left in the half.
But with 4:22 left in the quarter, OU was able to get its first lead of the game after a 99-yard drive after Murray was able to complete a pass to Carson Meier, bringing the score to 28-24.
But with less than a minute left in the half Tech was able to bring it back down the field, running in another touchdown at the hands of Ward, bringing in the 31-28.
After the half the Red Raiders came back onto the field, but without Bowman, who went back into the locker shortly after the rest of the team ran out. It was later announced during the third quarter that Bowman was not to return to the game.
OU took the first points of the half after a 46-yard pass by Murray to Morris, starting the half at 35-31 with more than 12 minutes left in the quarter. That would be the last score of the quarter, though both teams kept making a back-and-forth towards each others end zones.
In the first few plays of the fourth quarter Tech was 8-yards away from a touchdown but Duffey continued to throw rejected passes. The team, once again, brought in Hatfield for a field goal, adding in another 3 for Tech.
Nearly 12 minutes were left in the half when OU’s Sermon was able to run in another touchdown, bringing the team to 42 points.
But Tech, backed into the corner on a 4th and Goal play, Duffey was able to throw a successful pass to Jack Austin who made another 6 points for Tech. Trying to a two-point conversion, Seth Collins pass was intercepted by Oklahoma, then ran all the way down the field for another two points for OU.
OU, again, was able to run in another touchdown at the hands of Sermon, with only 2:51 left in the game. And in a last-ditch effort to put some points on the board, Tech’s Duffey was able to bring in a 1-yard run touchdown to bring the total to 46.
But another unsuccessful two-point conversion kept the Red Raiders five points behind the Sooners.
