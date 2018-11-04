Red Raiders set for another prime time matchup against Longhorns

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The 2018 home finale at Jones AT&T Stadium is setting up to be yet another game for the ages for the Texas Tech.
Despite coming off a close loss to No. 7 Oklahoma, the Red Raiders will be back in prime time as they take on their intrastate rival Texas Longhorns at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday, November 10.
The game will be senior night for the team, with 28 Red Raiders set to be honored for their time in red and black.
The game, televised nationally on FOX Broadcasting, will mark the second times in as many weeks the Red Raiders will play a night game at home.
The last time Tech played back-to-back night games at the Jones was in September 2016 when they hosted Louisiana Tech and Kansas.
Saturday’s game will be the first time Tech has faced the Longhorns since their come from behind victory the day after Thanksgiving in Austin last year.
According to TexasTech.com if the Red Raiders win it will be the first time since 1997-1998 they will have bested the Longhorns in consecutive seasons. The website also says the Red Raiders have won two of the past three meetings against Texas.
