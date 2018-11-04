Stone throwers face different fates across the globe

FILE -- In this Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, a Palestinian protester from Birzeit University throws stones during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. President Donald Trump’s assertion that stones thrown by Latin American protesters at American troops should be treated as “rifles” has sparked debate about the appropriate response to rock throwing crowds -- particularly after Nigerian troops appeared to use his comments as justification for a deadly crackdown on demonstrators. From the Gaza Strip to Africa to Europe, security forces have long dealt with stone throwers, albeit in very different ways. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File) (AP)