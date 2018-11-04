Sunday Morning Weather Update

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After a morning with temperatures near freezing across most of the South Plains wind speeds remain relatively calm between 10-15mph from the south-southwest which will help to increase afternoon temperatures back into the upper 50′s and low 60′s under mostly sunny sky. It’ll be a great day to take advantage of the weather today as the jet stream continues to favor dry conditions across the region. Tonight will be cool after sunset with temperatures reducing into the low 50′s by 10pm. Wind speed will begin to increase overnight tonight to become sustained from the south between 15-20mph which will keep temperatures from plunging into colder temperatures.
Monday morning will require a light jacket or sweater with temperatures starting in the mid 40′s. After sunrise wind direction shifts from the south to the west increasing speeds to become sustained between 20-25mph through lunchtime when the direction will become northwesterly and remain sustained. Wind gusts up to 35mph will be possible during the day under mostly sunny sky. Temperatures increase into the low to mid 70′s with no rain chance in the forecast. These elements will combine to increase fire weather danger and will require caution for any activities that may induce a spark or flame outdoors to avoid wildfire.
Tuesday morning temperatures will be cooler due to wind speeds becoming calmer during the over night hours along with mostly clear sky. A weak cold front will drop in during the early morning hours and will keep Tuesday afternoon temperatures in the upper 60′s near 70 degrees, mostly sunny sky and southerly wind between 5-10mph. Tuesday night will be dry but another cold front surge will arrive on Wednesday which bring patchy morning fog along with the chance for a few light rain showers, afternoon temperatures in the upper 50′s and low 60′s.
Noticeably different weather on Thursday with morning low temperatures starting in the mid to upper 30′s under overcast sky with the potential for showers to impact the north and eastern counties in our viewing area.
