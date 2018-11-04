Sunday Morning Weather Update

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After a morning with temperatures near freezing across most of the South Plains wind speeds remain relatively calm between 10-15mph from the south-southwest which will help to increase afternoon temperatures back into the upper 50′s and low 60′s under mostly sunny sky. It’ll be a great day to take advantage of the weather today as the jet stream continues to favor dry conditions across the region. Tonight will be cool after sunset with temperatures reducing into the low 50′s by 10pm. Wind speed will begin to increase overnight tonight to become sustained from the south between 15-20mph which will keep temperatures from plunging into colder temperatures.