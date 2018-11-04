Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman back in hospital

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman was knocked out of the Red Raiders game against Oklahoma, right before halftime.
Shortly after midnight, Texas Tech Athletics released a statement on Alan Bowman and here is what it said.
“Alan Bowman has been transported to Covenant Medical Center to be evaluated for a reoccurrence of his previous injury (partially collapsed lung) that occurred in the West Virginia game. He will be held overnight for observation.”
Stay with KCBD News Channel 11 Sports, as we continue to follow this and will be the first to update you on any new information on the health status of Alan Bowman.
