Amarillo National Bank to acquire Lubbock National Bank

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock National Bank and Amarillo National Bank officials will hold a news conference today at 10 a.m. to announce the acquisition of Lubbock National Bank.
The closing date is set for March 2019.
At Main Street and Texas Avenue, Security State Bank & Trust Company opened for business in 1917. In 1925, the company changed their charter to become Lubbock National Bank.
In 1978, the company chartered Southwest Lubbock National Bank, but by 1987, their presence grew througout Lubbock they dropped the Southwest from their name. Lubbock National Bank also serves customers in Austin and College Station.
