Arrest warrant reveals details of deadly shooting on Oct. 23

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Arthur Lee Manahan, the man wanted in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Ashaundre Grimes on Oct. 23, was arrested near Lubbock’s South Plains Mall last week.
He was captured just after 2 p.m. Friday in the 6400 block of York Drive by Lubbock Police and the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. Manahan was wanted for the October 23 shooting of Grimes outside a 7-Eleven store in the 2500 block of Parkway Drive. Grimes later died at a Lubbock hospital.
The arrest warrant says Ashaundre Grimes was with a friend when they pulled up to the convenience store. Grimes got out of the vehicle and spoke to the front passenger of an SUV also parked at the store. When Grimes returned to the vehicle, he told his friend he wanted to leave because the passenger “was trippin.'”
The friend told Grimes he would go into the store for him. The passenger, now identified as Arthur Manahan, said something to the friend, but he “diffused the situation.”
The friend saw Manahan with a pistol, but continued into the 7-11. The friend heard gunshots and went out side to find Grimes had been shot.
Surveillance camera recordings show the vehicle Manahan was in backed up and blocked Grimes' vehicle, Grimes tries to back up but is blocked. Mahahan’s SUV then pulls out of camera view. The police report says it then appears Grimes is being shot at. Manahan’s vehicle comes back into camera view and Manahan can be seen leaning out of the front passenger window looking back at Grimes' vehicle.
He is being charged with murder and is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
