Curry County officials searching for wanted burglary suspect

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 5, 2018 at 11:24 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 1:03 PM

CURRY COUNTY, NM (KFDA) - Curry County officials are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for burglary.

The Curry County Crime Stoppers say this suspect burglarized Don Maria’s on October 21. Officials also say the suspect has been breaking into homes in Clovis.

If you know any information about this suspect or these burglaries, call the Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

