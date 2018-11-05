Decision 2018: Lubbock County Commissioner Pct. 4

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Two candidates are on the ballot for the November 6 midterm election for County Commissioner PCT 4: Chad Seay and T.G. Caraway.
Chad Seay is the Republican candidate for the County Commissioner PCT 4 . Back in the Republican March primary, Seay defeated long-standing county commissioners, Patti Jones, in her 5th term. He is running on a campaign to lowering the commissioner salaries and lowering taxes.
T.G. Caraway is the Democratic candidate. He is running on a campaign to not raise Lubbock County officials’ salaries, creating more economic development, improving mobility around the county, and creating a more substantial source of renewable energy in Lubbock County.
Neither of these candidates are incumbents.
