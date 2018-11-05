Decision 2018: Texas’ 19th Congressional District race

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The race for the U.S. Representative for Texas's 19th congressional district seat is between Incumbent Republican Jodey Arrington and Democrat Miguel Levario.
Arrington has represented District 19 since January of 2017. Arrington grew up in Plainview. After graduating from Plainview High School, he attended Texas Tech where he earned a BA in Political Science and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, according to his campaign website.
Before being elected to Congress, Arrington served as an advisor to President Bush in the White House, Chief of Staff to the FDIC Chairman, Vice Chancellor of Research and Commercialization at Texas Tech University and President of Scott Laboratories, Inc.
Miguel Levario is campaigning for the first time to serve in public office. He is a native of El Paso, Texas.
Levario studied at the University of Notre Dame, Stanford University and received his PhD in History from the University of Texas in Austin, according to his campaign website.
He is currently an associate professor of history at Texas Tech University, specializing in US-Mexico Borderlands, with emphasis on the twentieth century. According to the university’s website, Levario was named the 2011-2012 Texas Tech Honors College Faculty Member of the Year and received the 2010 President’s Excellence in Diversity and Equity Award. He has also served as a faculty adviser for the Tech Student Democrats.
