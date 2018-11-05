Election Day: What you need to know

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As you head to your local polling place Tuesday, here are some things you should keep in mind:
You can find a list of Nov. 6 vote center locations here: Voting locations for Nov. 6 election
Find the sample ballot here: Sample ballot lookup by location
You can find detailed information about photo ID requirements and absentee voting, along with location maps and candidate information at votelubbock.org.
For other counties across the South Plains and all of Texas, you can find information at the Texas Secretary of State’s office at votetexas.gov.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.