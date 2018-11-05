GPS tracking in stolen vehicle helps in arrest of commercial burglary suspect

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Thanks to quick action and GPS tracking of a stolen vehicle, Lubbock Police Department officers arrested 24-year-old Nicholas Espinoza for two commercial burglaries, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and an outstanding felony warrant.
Around midnight on November 4, officers were called to an alarm at Hillard Office Solutions at 160 Slaton Highway. Officers discovered someone broke into the business, stole property and a company vehicle.
With an employee’s help, officers were able to use the stolen vehicle’s GPS tracking to determine the suspect’s location. Officers spotted the vehicle in the 5700 block of 50th Street, near the West Loop 289 and 50th Street intersection, and made a traffic stop.
Police say Espinoza was driving the stolen vehicle and was found to be in possession of multiple stolen items. It was determined some of the stolen items belonged to the Hydraulic Shop located at 4315 Idalou Road that had just been burglarized.
Espinoza was arrested on scene for the stolen vehicle and the two burglaries of Hillard Office Solutions and the Hydraulic Shop. It is possible that Espinoza could face additional charges related to other commercial burglaries.
Espinoza is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $12,500 bond.
