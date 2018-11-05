Gusty winds Monday, colder temperatures later this week

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Gusty winds are in the forecast through Monday night as a low pressure system passes to our north.
Models show a slight chance of rain overnight across the Texas Panhandle, but they are keeping the local area rainfree.
A dry cold front will pass through the area Monday afternoon switching winds to the northwest during the midday hours.
Under mostly sunny skies, highs warm into the middle and upper 70’s most areas. Winds become northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible across portions of the viewing area.
Other than a few high clouds, we can expect fair skies Monday night with lows in the 40’s. Winds taper off Monday night.
Mild temperatures continue Tuesday with highs in the 70’s and 80’s under partly sunny skies.
A strong cold front is scheduled to track across the area later Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
This front brings colder daytime highs in the 50’s Wednesday with 40’s possible Thursday.
Models indicate a slight chance of rain Thursday and Friday. There is a slim chance we could see freezing drizzle Friday morning, but uncertainty remains in the extended forecast at this time.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.