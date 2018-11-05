KCBD Sports Xtra: the final block

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Best thing I saw this week came from a video that KCBD Sports Director Pete Christy posted on his social media pages.
It was the Sundown football team cheering on one of their own Steven Quintanilla winning his third 2A State Cross Country Championship.
The Sports Xtra NOT Play of the week comes from the Texas Tech – Oklahoma game.
As a fan runs on the field late in the fourth quarter, and Red Raider football strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt goes out there to get him.
The Sports Xtra Play of the week also comes from the Red Raiders game.
As Jett Duffey connects with Antoine Wesley on a pass down the sidelines for a huge gain.
