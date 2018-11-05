KCBD Sports Xtra: the final block

A fan runs onto the field at Jones AT&T Stadium and is tackled by Texas Tech strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt during the Red Raiders vs Oklahoma Sooners game on November 3, 2018. (Devin Ward/KCBD)
By Devin Ward | November 4, 2018 at 9:30 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 9:30 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Best thing I saw this week came from a video that KCBD Sports Director Pete Christy posted on his social media pages.

It was the Sundown football team cheering on one of their own Steven Quintanilla winning his third 2A State Cross Country Championship.

‪OMG! This is so awesome! Sundown football is preparing for District Title Showdown with New Deal next week, but this morning the Roughnecks were watching Steven Quintanilla win the 2A State Cross Country Championship! Outstanding!!‬

The Sports Xtra NOT Play of the week comes from the Texas Tech – Oklahoma game.

As a fan runs on the field late in the fourth quarter, and Red Raider football strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt goes out there to get him.

Not The Play of the Week

Not to self - don't mess with Coach Whitt! No doubt, this will be the Sports Xtra NOT Play of the week tonight on KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports Xtra! #WreckEm #KCBDSports kcbd.com

The Sports Xtra Play of the week also comes from the Red Raiders game.

As Jett Duffey connects with Antoine Wesley on a pass down the sidelines for a huge gain.

