Man arrested after he barricaded himself while police were serving a warrant

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested 35-year-old Jovante Stidam after he barricaded himself inside a home around the area of 5700 1st Place.
Law enforcement officials responded to the area at around 3:20 p.m. Monday to serve Stidam with a felony warrant, according to an LPD news release. TAG officials saw Stidam outside of a home in the area, and also saw him go inside.
A perimeter was set up around the area and officials tried to call Stidem out of the home, but he continually refused. LPD’s SWAT team then responded to the area with its BEAR vehicle and then Stidem came out of the home and was taken into custody.
He was arrested and charged for an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.