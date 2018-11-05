Mild evening, Warm Tuesday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Mild weather conditions continue across the area through Tuesday.
Other than a few high clouds, we can expect fair skies Monday night with lows in the 40’s. Winds taper off after sunset.
Other than a few clouds, mild temperatures continue Tuesday with highs between 75 and 80 degrees. Winds become west at 10 to 15 mph.
A cold front tracks across the area late Tuesday night. This will usher colder air and gusty north winds during the overnight hours through daybreak Wednesday.
Low temperatures end up in the 30’s and 40’s with winds becoming north at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
A secondary cold front arrives Wednesday night and Thursday.
Highs top out in the 50’s Wednesday. With more clouds, Thursday and Friday may be colder with highs only in the 40’s for some locations.
Models indicate a slight chance of rain Thursday and Friday. There is a slim chance we could see freezing drizzle Friday morning, but uncertainty continues during this time frame.
