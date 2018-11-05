Patrick Mahomes sits No. 1 in jersey sales for October

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCBD) - For the month of October, Patrick Mahomes jerseys were the hottest on the market as he finished the month No. 1 in total sales and is now sitting No. 2 for the season, just behind Bears Linebacker Khalil Mack.
According to Fanatics, Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs gear sold in the last weekend of October at five times the rate that it did in the opening weekend of the season.
With the success that Patrick Mahomes has had early in the season, the number of jersey sales should not come to a surprise to many Red Raider fans.
