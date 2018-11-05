Police: Driver killed after car rams into Ave. A building

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock police and firefighters were on the scene of a car into a building along Avenue A early Monday morning.
The accident happened just after midnight in the 2900 block of Avenue A just north of 34th Street.
Police say a car drove in to the building at 2914 Avenue A.
Officers on scene told KCBD one person was killed in the crash, but did not give any additional details.
Traffic in the area was being detoured around the accident scene starting at 26th Street.
The building, previously used as an automotive parts supply location, is not currently occupied.
