Stone dedicated on LCU campus by Maddox family 3 years after brain bleed

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It’s almost been three years since Malori Maddox suffered a brain bleed during the middle of her volleyball game.
Monday, Lubbock Christian University along with the help of the Maddox family, dedicated a stone in the middle of campus that represents and signifies the power of prayer.
In the last three years, Malori has recovered and married and is now Malori Rodgers.
“With God, all things are possible on that night and every single night and every single day of our lives,” Rodgers said.
It's been a verse that’s been with the Maddox family for a long time.
Sarah and Marray Maddox are Malori’s parents.
“She had this verse on her wall as a middle school and high school girl in her bedroom," Sarah Maddox said. "She had Matthew 19:26 on her wall and so we knew it would be a great surprise since the verse meant a lot to her.”
This verse, is just one of the many things that helped their family through the night three years ago.
“We were given several bracelets that we actually still have. That scripture was on there. And that verse just seemed so fitting," Marray Maddox said. “When your told neurosurgeons and medical professionals that they just witnessed a miracle, it was just a reminder from God’s word that with God, all things are possible, and we just gravitated toward that verse.”
It was important to the Maddox family to dedicate the stone on the LCU campus near where students gathered to pray for Malori.
“We all got together and talked about a way for LCU going on in the future years to remember that night and the power of prayer,” Sarah Maddox said. "And that with God, all things are possible. We thought this would be a great way to have that remembered and how grateful we are for every prayer.”
Three years later and they’re still thankful.
“I know there’s a verse in the bible about having little stones as memory," Rodgers said. "We just don’t want to ever forget what God has done and he was powerful on Nov. 10 and I’m thankful that those symbolize that.”
